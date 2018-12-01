Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Central European Media Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of 1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.68. Central European Media Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

