Century Aluminum (CENX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. 2,506,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,181,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,862,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 11,577.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,412,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

