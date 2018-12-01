CF Finance Acquisition Plans $250 Million IPO for December 13th (CFFAU)

CF Finance Acquisition (CFFAU) is planning to raise $250 million in an IPO on Thursday, December 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $318.5 million.

Cantor acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

CF Finance Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We intend to focus our search on businesses that may provide significant opportunities for attractive investor returns. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus on companies operating in the financial services or real estate services industries where our management team has significant experience. “.

CF Finance Acquisition was founded in 2014 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 110 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 938-5000.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.