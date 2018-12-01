Chase Co. (CCF) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chase by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $579,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter worth $1,597,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chase by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter R. Chase sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $703,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,260 over the last ninety days.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $112.67 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $131.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

