Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:CHK opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,461,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

