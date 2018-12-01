Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,217,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000,000 after purchasing an additional 190,647 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,933,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,624,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,391,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

