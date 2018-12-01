Chico’s FAS (CHS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

CHS stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

