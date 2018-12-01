China National Materials (CASDY) versus Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Critical Comparison

China National Materials (OTCMKTS:CASDY) and Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China National Materials and Cemex SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China National Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemex SAB de CV 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus target price of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than China National Materials.

Profitability

This table compares China National Materials and Cemex SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China National Materials N/A N/A N/A Cemex SAB de CV 3.38% 4.24% 1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China National Materials and Cemex SAB de CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China National Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion 0.55 $806.71 million $0.41 12.54

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than China National Materials.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats China National Materials on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China National Materials Company Profile

China National Materials Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement equipment and engineering services, cement, and high-tech materials businesses in the People's Republic of China, the Middle East, Africa, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement Equipment and Engineering Services; Cement; and High-Tech Materials. It offers cement design and engineering, as well as cement engineering, procurement, and construction services; cement equipment, such as supporting roller of rotary kilns, girth gear of rotary kilns, preheater towers, shell of rotary kilns, dust removers, bag screens, preheaters, conveying equipment, raw meal conveyers, and milling equipment; and synthetic crystal comprising spinel, fusion-cast synthetic mica, mica powder, and polyimide composite materials. The company also provides industrial ceramics, including silicon nitride ceramic bearing balls, high-voltage porcelains, zirconia ceramic balls, ceramic gaskets, fused silica rolls, alumina ceramic products, fused silica ceramic crucibles, filtering ceramics, synthetic mica, and zirconia ceramic cutters; and composite materials for use in water tanks, wind generator blades, anticorrosive structure platform, large-scale insulators, cool towers, and light high-pressure vessels. In addition, it offers fiber glass products comprising composite glass fiber filter paper, glass fiber filter material, glass fiber filter, medical filter for removing white blood cells, side-glow plastic fiber, plastiv-covering quartz optical fiber, liquid-core optical fiber, end-golw PS plastic fiber, quartz optical fiber, and non-communication optical fiber; and cement and other products. China National Materials Company Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

