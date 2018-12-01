CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS: CRPJY) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CHINA RESOURES/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s rivals have a beta of -0.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CHINA RESOURES/ADR Competitors 567 2739 2307 73 2.33

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.35%. Given CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHINA RESOURES/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 72.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.37 billion $593.17 million 13.95 CHINA RESOURES/ADR Competitors $8.86 billion $497.07 million 12.13

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A CHINA RESOURES/ADR Competitors 7.86% 9.95% 2.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHINA RESOURES/ADR rivals beat CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

