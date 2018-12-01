Chubb Ltd (CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.74. 2,955,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,901. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,207 shares of company stock worth $34,237,330. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,612.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.