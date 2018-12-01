CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 121.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.95. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

In other news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

