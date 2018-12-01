Cimarex Energy (XEC) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

NYSE:XEC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

