Citigroup (C) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability. Though several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive, with rising rates, margin pressure seems to be easing.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.66.

C opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $104,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 347,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

