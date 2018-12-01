Citigroup Lowers Jabil (JBL) Price Target to $24.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Jabil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.54. Jabil has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock worth $2,589,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Jabil by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 179,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 120,245 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

