Citigroup Trims Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Target Price to $218.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $227.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.25.

NYSE ADS opened at $200.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $39,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 392,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150,435 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $19,164,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

