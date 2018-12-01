Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after buying an additional 2,189,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after buying an additional 1,815,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,839,000 after buying an additional 1,208,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,650 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

