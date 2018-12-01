Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CZNC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

