Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $3.22 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,518,000 after buying an additional 491,423 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,666,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 271,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

NYSE:MAN opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

