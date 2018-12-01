Clorox Co (CLX) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Clorox worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Clorox by 33.1% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clorox by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Clorox by 310.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Clorox by 110.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 224,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 13,485 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $2,171,624.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 12,880 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $2,034,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,901.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,221 shares of company stock worth $14,397,370. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

