Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Cloudera from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $495,761.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,234 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cloudera by 641.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 290.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $22.42.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

