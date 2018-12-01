CLS Investments LLC Acquires 41,000 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

