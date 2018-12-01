CLS Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,719 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

