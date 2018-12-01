CLS Investments LLC Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 9,034 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $411,860.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,586.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn R. Leitch sold 13,925 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $545,024.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,973 shares of company stock worth $5,848,668. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

