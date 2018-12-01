CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,217 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,713,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 124,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,522,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,335,000 after acquiring an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.22. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

