COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) and Golfgear International (MCHA) Head to Head Survey

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Golfgear International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00 Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Golfgear International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Golfgear International -40.75% -45.22% -16.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golfgear International has a beta of -3.75, suggesting that its stock price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Golfgear International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR $7.37 billion 1.48 $481.50 million $1.39 21.33 Golfgear International $510,000.00 46.50 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Golfgear International.

Summary

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR beats Golfgear International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Golfgear International

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

