Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market cap of $1,054.00 and $2.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coimatic 3.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.02236251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00125798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00194609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.37 or 0.09112606 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coimatic 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coimatic 3.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.