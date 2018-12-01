Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The business’s revenue was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

