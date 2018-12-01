Comerica Bank Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,238,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $151.20 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $2,773,011. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/comerica-bank-increases-position-in-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.