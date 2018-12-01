Comerica Bank Sells 1,890 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,981,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,777,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

AVAV opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

