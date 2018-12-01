Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,004,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,006,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,618 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,662,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,398 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $14,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 833,085 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-purchases-new-holdings-in-sunstone-hotel-investors-inc-sho.html.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.