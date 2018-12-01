Commonwealth Bank of Australia Takes Position in BankUnited (BKU)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 286.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,851,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,703,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,289,000 after purchasing an additional 893,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 440,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 332,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. FIG Partners raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-takes-position-in-bankunited-bku.html.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.