Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTG. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 657,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 48,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8,375,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Sallee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,003,100 shares of company stock valued at $402,000,000,041,835.

Shares of NTG opened at $13.72 on Friday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

