Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of DIV opened at $24.48 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-increases-position-in-global-superdividend-us-etf-div.html.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.