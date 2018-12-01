Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after purchasing an additional 413,118 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 257,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 205,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 442,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ATSG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-takes-1-24-million-position-in-air-transport-services-group-inc-atsg.html.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.