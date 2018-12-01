Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,555 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 35,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. UBS Group upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,022,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGM stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

