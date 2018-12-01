Comparing Amerisafe (AMSF) & W. R. Berkley (WRB)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amerisafe alerts:

74.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 14.15% 15.21% 4.33% W. R. Berkley 8.64% 9.03% 2.01%

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerisafe and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.32 $46.23 million $3.08 20.97 W. R. Berkley $7.68 billion 1.25 $549.09 million $2.46 32.02

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amerisafe and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 1 0 2.33 W. R. Berkley 2 3 0 0 1.60

Amerisafe currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Summary

Amerisafe beats W. R. Berkley on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and protective coverages to contractors and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers aviation insurance products; directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.