Comparing Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) and Heineken (HEINY)

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

38.3% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 5.86% 4.20% 2.83% Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Craft Brew Alliance does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Heineken’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.50 $9.52 million $0.14 114.86 Heineken $24.73 billion 2.14 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.55

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance. Heineken is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craft Brew Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and Heineken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 1 0 2.25 Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00

Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Craft Brew Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Craft Brew Alliance is more favorable than Heineken.

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance beats Heineken on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.