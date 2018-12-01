Comparing Fidus Investment (FDUS) and Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 69.97% 8.25% 4.84% Hennessy Advisors 37.76% 26.01% 16.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fidus Investment and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $68.61 million 5.02 $43.95 million $1.43 9.85 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.63 $14.94 million N/A N/A

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

