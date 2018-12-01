Comparing Franklin Electric (FELE) and Xiangtian USA Air Power (XTNY)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and Xiangtian USA Air Power (OTCMKTS:XTNY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.88 $78.18 million $1.92 23.57 Xiangtian USA Air Power $15.27 million 280.23 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xiangtian USA Air Power does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Electric and Xiangtian USA Air Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 4 1 0 2.20 Xiangtian USA Air Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Xiangtian USA Air Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 7.07% 14.22% 8.46% Xiangtian USA Air Power -8.95% -46.58% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiangtian USA Air Power has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Xiangtian USA Air Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and electronic drives and controls are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as providing protection from various hazards, such as electric surges, over-heating, and dry wells and tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. Its fuel pumping systems are used principally in total system solutions for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and industrial markets. The Distribution segment sells to and provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Xiangtian USA Air Power Company Profile

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of compressed air energy storage power generation systems primarily in China. The company utilizes a proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. Its principal product is a system that combines air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants. The company also provides PV systems without the air compression generation technology. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. offers its products through third-party distributors and sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Sanhe, China.

