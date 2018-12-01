Comparing Lithium Americas (LAC) & Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57% Hudbay Minerals 12.29% 7.26% 3.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.29 million 78.68 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -8.66 Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 0.97 $163.89 million $0.57 8.91

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hudbay Minerals 0 3 6 0 2.67

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.34%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lithium Americas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

