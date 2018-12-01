Comparing Saratoga Investment (SAR) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Saratoga Investment pays out 91.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.27 $17.67 million $2.27 9.72 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $858.34 million 0.58 $21.07 million $0.51 2.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 40.39% 10.55% 4.18% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -2.17% -780.34% 13.27%

Risk & Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Saratoga Investment and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

