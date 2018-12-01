Compass Group (CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,715 at Goldman Sachs Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,732 ($22.63).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total value of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37). Also, insider John Bryant sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63), for a total transaction of £12,247 ($16,002.87).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

