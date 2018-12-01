COMSCORE (SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCOR. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMSCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

