Connemara Mining (CON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Shares of Connemara Mining Company plc (LON:CON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 32771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Connemara Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Connemara Mining Company Profile (LON:CON)

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

