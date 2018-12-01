Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,500 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Hain Celestial Group worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,730,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

HAIN opened at $20.70 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

