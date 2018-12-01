Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgepoint Education were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the second quarter worth $302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

