Consentium Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CSM)

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Consentium token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00044959 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Consentium has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Consentium has a total market cap of $0.00 and $110,051.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.02232947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00194502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.09179527 BTC.

Consentium Token Profile

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Consentium is medium.com/@consentium. Consentium’s official website is www.consentium.net. Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consentium Token Trading

Consentium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consentium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consentium using one of the exchanges listed above.

