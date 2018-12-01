Contrasting PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) & Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30% Teledyne Technologies 10.86% 14.74% 7.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Teledyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $231.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Teledyne Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.66 -$3.52 million N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 3.11 $227.20 million $6.93 32.41

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats PASSUR Aerospace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.