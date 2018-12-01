Contrasting Tronox (TROX) & JSR Corp/ADR (JSCPY)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tronox has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSR Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JSR Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. JSR Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tronox pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JSR Corp/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tronox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tronox and JSR Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 1 3 0 2.75 JSR Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than JSR Corp/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and JSR Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -0.11% 7.95% 1.59% JSR Corp/ADR 7.37% 7.94% 5.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tronox and JSR Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $1.70 million 765.06 -$285.00 million ($0.27) -39.19 JSR Corp/ADR $3.81 billion 0.93 $272.18 million $1.34 11.64

JSR Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSR Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tronox beats JSR Corp/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About JSR Corp/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers styrenic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

