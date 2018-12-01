Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/cooper-tire-rubber-co-ctb-shares-sold-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.